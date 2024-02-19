Terry Ogle appointed Fresno County Transportation Authority executive director

The Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) has appointed Terry Ogle to serve as its new executive director, beginning Feb. 26, 2024.

“Ogle is a dedicated transportation and public works leader who knows the Valley well," said Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes, chairman of the FCTA board. “His 35 years of experience and knowledge of our local infrastructure is exactly what the FCTA needs to address the challenges facing our region.”

Ogle has more than 35 years of transportation experience working for Caltrans, California High-Speed Rail Authority and several global professional engineering firms. While at Caltrans, Ogle was responsible for delivery of several of the Measure C funded freeway construction projects within Fresno County. Ogle has worked on a vast number of transportation projects, stretching from San Joaquin County, Calif., down through San Bernardino County.

Ogle serves as an at-will employee to a nine-member board of directors that includes local elected officials and public members at large. Ogle will carry a wide range of responsibilities to ensure the ongoing success of FCTA. His main responsibility will be carrying out the board’s strategies for implementing the programs and projects funded by the 20-year Measure C Expenditure Plan, along with spearheading the renewal efforts.

Measure C is Fresno County’s half-cent transportation sales tax, with $118.9 million revenue projected in Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Measure C was one of the first “self-help” counties in California and has successfully constructed more than $2 billion of local infrastructure improvements between 1987-2007 throughout Fresno County and its 15-cities. Notable projects include SR41, SR168, SR180, SR269 Huron Bridge Construction and Mountain View Ave Widening and Bridge Replacement.

The Original Measure C and the Measure C extension is projected to collect approximately $2 billion by 2027. These and other matching funds have been utilized to improve all methods of transportation in Fresno County, Calif.

Ogle is a New Mexico State University graduate and a California Professional Engineer. Ogle is only the fourth executive director to lead the FCTA during the past 37 years. Mike Leonardo is retiring after he led the agency for seven years.