Nashville Mayor O’Connell to pursue dedicated transportation and infrastructure funding on November ballot

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O’Connell is moving forward with a process to place dedicated funding for transportation and infrastructure projects on the November ballot.

“I think most of you know how deeply personal this issue is to me. My start in public service was my appointment to the Nashville MTA Board of Directors. Access to transit and commuting by bike were the keys to my own pathway to homeownership,” Mayor O’Connell said. “More people deserve that opportunity because this isn’t about me. It’s about the people who live here and whether they can afford to stay here. The cost of transportation is nearly equal to the cost of housing in Nashville – and it's past time we tackle our transportation issues so that Nashville becomes a more livable city. A place you want to stay.”

Choose How You Move – An All-Access Pass to Sidewalks, Signals, Service and Safety is the collective name of all Nashville Metro activities around promoting, passing and implementing a transportation improvement program (TIP). Mayor O’Connell and his team will engage with the community, Nashville Metro Council and two advisory committees to craft a TIP in the weeks ahead.

Nashville has more than 70 plans and studies informed by more than 65,000 pieces of input from the community developed during the past 10 years. After taking office, Mayor O’Connell commissioned one of his three transition committees to consider How Nashville Moves to quickly bring the best ideas from these plans to life. A recommendation of the committee was for the mayor to pursue dedicated funding for the city’s transportation systems.

O’Connell will join the first meeting of a Community Advisory Committee comprised of representatives from across the Nashville Metro area, who will provide critical feedback on the contents of the TIP and its impact on communities. A separate Technical Advisory Committee will provide technical guidance on feasibility, up-to-date opportunities and steps needed to address walkability, connectivity and transportation efficiency throughout Nashville.

“I wound up being able to buy a house because I had the choice of safe, convenient and cheap transportation options—the bus, a bike and sidewalks. More people should have these choices. I look forward to the conversation we’re going to have about it this year and hearing others’ transportation stories,” Mayor O’Connell said.