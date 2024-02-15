MARTA adds two to Office of External Affairs

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority's (MARTA) Office of External Affairs has brought on Sr. Director of Government & Community Affairs Jennifer Larosa and Government Affairs Program Manager Stephanie Johnson Hardy to join its leadership team.

Larosa and Johnson Hardy will work to advance the interests of the authority at the local, state and federal levels.

“MARTA serves four jurisdictions and relies on federal and most recently state funding support to improve and expand the system so it’s imperative that we have a government relations team that is experienced working within local and state politics and familiar with the nuances of transit governance and policy,” said MARTA Assistant General Manager of External Affairs Colleen Kiernan.

Larosa previously worked as a lobbyist for MARTA while at Ohio River South and McGuire Woods Consulting and has a long track record of transit and funding legislative successes, including the creation of Georgia’s first dedicated funding source for transit capital projects and the establishment of the Transit Trust Fund. Larosa received her undergraduate degree in Louisiana and subsequent degrees at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.

Johnson Hardy brings to MARTA more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors, including working as chief of staff to Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell for close to a decade and most recently as a regional director at AT&T, handling legislative and community engagement. A native Georgian, Johnson Hardy is a board member and volunteer with several local organizations.

Both women, with support from members of the government affairs team, will maintain a visible presence at the state capitol, fostering positive working relationships with political and community stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of MARTA’s legislative program and helping secure necessary funding.