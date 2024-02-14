OCTA outlines 2024 initiatives

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board Chair Tam T. Nguyen and OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson introduced the agency's 2024 Board and CEO Strategic Initiatives and Action Plan, which outlines steps the authority wil take to offer a balanced and innovative transportation network across the county. The authority says its focus for 2024 will be on continuing to build a transportation network that is balanced, equitable and reliable, is fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars and protects the environment.

Each year, the newly elected OCTA Board chair works with the CEO to formulate and present the document that guides the agency’s efforts throughout the coming year. The initiatives are then presented to the full 17-member board for a vote. The board unanimously approved the 2024 initiatives.

“OCTA has a strong history of working diligently on our promise to provide a reliable and equitable transportation network that has thrived even through challenging times and improved the quality of people’s lives,” Nguyen said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver on our transportation initiatives that will have a meaningful impact on the lives of Orange County’s residents, workers and visitors in the coming months and years.”

The overarching initiatives for OCTA in 2024 include:

Providing the public with a balanced, sustainable and equitable transportation system

Sustaining organizational excellence, collaboration and diversity

Safeguarding the future through fiscal responsibility and environmental sustainability

“Each year, the initiatives and action plan ensure OCTA Board members and staff are working in lock step to deliver on our promises to taxpayers and to continue delivering a balanced, innovative transportation system that evolves with changing needs to keep Orange County moving safely and efficiently,” Johnson said.