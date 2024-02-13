Edward W. Oliphant to retire as WeGo CFO June 1

Edward W. Oliphant is retiring as the chief financial officer (CFO) for WeGo Public Transit, effective June 1. He was appointed to the position in October 2002, serving as Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (Nashville MTA) first CFO. Since 2008, he has also served as CFO of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Middle Tennessee as part of a management agreement with the Nashville MTA.

Oliphant has been on the Davidson Transit Organization (DTO) Board of Directors, the 501c3 nonprofit that serves as the employment arm of WeGo Public Transit, throughout his tenure, holding the office of DTO president from 2014 to 2022. He also held the position of secretary and treasurer on the DTO Pension Board, which now manages more than $70 million in assets.

In 2013, Oliphant was named the Nashville Business Journal CFO of the Year in Middle Tennessee in the nonprofit division and in 2014, he served as Interim CEO for WeGo. During his time as CFO, the annual operating budget has grown from approximately $26 million and 325 employees to an annual budget of more than $130 million and 800 employees.

Prior to WeGo, Oliphant was the director of finance at Private Business Inc. in Brentwood, Tenn. He is a certified public accountant and has more than 40 years of professional experience in accounting and finance. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a major in accounting from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, graduating with high honors.

WeGo will be conducting a nationwide search for the next CFO and is currently seeking candidates for the position of chief development officer.