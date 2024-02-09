Lane Transit District appoints two to C-level positions, forms new Business Intelligence Unit

Wendi Frisbie has been chosen to serve as chief administrative officer and Aimee Reichert has been named chief performance officer for Lane Transit District's (LTD) newly established Business Intelligence Unit BIU).

Frisbie had been LTD’s director of procurement, having previously worked for Wichita Unified School District 259 as a purchasing agent supervisor. Frisbie will oversee LTD’s finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and compliance departments.

“This is internal customer service. People get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data ingested and pushed out by these departments,” Frisbie said.“It’s important we meet people where they are so everyone at LTD understands what we do and how we can help.”

Reichert was a project manager for LTD and had previously been director of continuous improvement for the Portland-based Albertina Kerr for several years.

“It’s all about curiosity and solutions. LTD has a great culture around curiosity that works in our favor. When my colleagues and I can identify problems, this allows us to use data to work through them together," Reichert said.

“I’m thrilled to see the development of Aimee and Wendi, professionally. I can’t wait to see the innovative ideas they’ll bring to LTD in these new roles," said LTD CEO Jameson Auten.