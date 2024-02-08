NJ Transit to host opening module of UITP's transit managers global diploma course

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has been selected by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) to host the first segment of the UITP Managers in Public Transport Diploma Program. The three-part international diploma course is an expert-level year long program held in three different locations around the world to help experienced professionals gain an international perspective on public transportation.

“Hosting the first segment of UITP’s Global Diploma Program is both a privilege and a testament to NJ Transit’s leadership in the public transit industry,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Our partnership with UITP and Rutgers CAIT exemplifies our commitment to fostering global best practices to deliver the best possible travel experience for our customers.”

“I am delighted to see NJ Transit unveiled as the opening host of the 2024 UITP Diploma Program for Public Transport Managers,” said UITP President Renée Amilcar. “For more than two decades, this program has stood as the pinnacle of UITP's training initiatives, symbolizing excellence and innovation by developing talent within the sector. During the earlier stages of my own career in public transit, I too became a graduate of the Diploma Program and I can personally attest to the leadership skills that participants will gain. I am excited to hear more from the next generation of sector leaders.”

The Diploma Program for Managers in Public Transport will take place in June, September and November 2024. NJ Transit will host Module 1 June 24 through June 26. Titled "Policy, Planning, Regulating and Funding," the session will cover topics, including mobility trends, policies for sustainable urban mobility, funding and financing public transportation and planning public transportation services. The second and third modules will be held in Sweden and Hong Kong.

“Innovation and workforce training go hand-in-hand in building a sustainable public transit future,” said Rutgers Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT) Director Dr. Ali Maher. “Ensuring that transportation professionals have the tools and experience needed to maintain new electric bus fleets, leverage efficient fare management platforms and build climate-resilient infrastructure is critical. CAIT is proud to see the expansion of public transit training being offered in our region and honored to support our partners at UITP and NJ TRANSIT in this effort.”

UITP course list

UITP has also released the 2024 course list for its North American Regional Training Center (RTC) formed last year in partnership with NJ Transit and CAIT:

Public Transport Fundamentals for North America – March 2024

Bus Operation Excellence – June 2024

Rail Operation & Maintenance – October 2024

Resiliency & Emergency Preparedness for Rail and Bus – October 2024

All four courses will be held at the Rutgers CAIT in Piscataway, N.J. Additionally, the training sessions will provide a worldwide network of data and catalogs of programs driving innovation within rail, bus and more.