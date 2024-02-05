USDOT launches Complete Streets AI Initiative

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched the Complete Streets Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative to help small businesses improve transportation.

The $15 million Complete Streets AI Initiative is being offered through USDOT’s Small Business Innovation Research Program and is a multi-phase effort to develop powerful new decision-support tools for state, local and tribal transportation agencies that assist in the siting, design and deployment of Complete Streets, which are streets and networks that prioritize safety, comfort and connectivity to destinations.

“Innovation in the AI and transportation sector is happening at unprecedented speed and has the potential to address some of our most pressing transportation challenges," said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This funding supports our country’s small businesses and startups to harness cutting-edge technologies, deploy them in local communities and make our streets safer.”

Initially, up to 10 Phase I contracts will be awarded to small businesses to develop data and analytics capabilities that drive insights for agencies developing complete streets.

“Complete streets are easier to plan with more complete data. This is a bold effort to build out that data along with the technology platforms that make it easy to use,” said USDOT Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Science Officer Dr. Robert C. Hampshire.

More information on the program can be found here.