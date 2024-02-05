Combined investment of C$21 million to support seven transit projects between Strathcona County and city of Grande Prairie

The government of Canada, Strathcona County and the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta, is making a combined investment of more than C$21 million (US$15.6 million) for seven projects between Strathcona County and the city of Grande Prairie.

Funding for Strathcona County will support the replacement of existing transit vehicles, including nine eight-passenger paratransit buses, 10 conventional and six double–decker buses. Approximately 200 bus stop pads will be installed in locations around the county to improve the capacity, quality and safety of those stops.

In the city of Grande Prairie, residents will see functional improvements and repairs to the city’s existing trail system.

“Accessible and reliable public transit is essential for stronger, more inclusive communities. Residents of Strathcona County will have better access and accommodations to travel smoothly, faster and safely to their desired destinations. By investing these projects, we are enhancing the quality of life and creating more opportunities for all Canadians to live fuller and more connected lives,” said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Center Randy Boissonnault.

“Strathcona County greatly appreciates the federal government’s investment into our shared goal of providing a fully accessible transit experience. We aspire to provide the highest quality of public transit service - from the moment our operators greet riders at improved bus stops to board a regular passenger bus, double-decker or mobility bus – to the moment riders safely and reliably arrive at their destination,” said Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank.

The government of Canada is investing C$9.4 million (US$7 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure (PTIS) and the COVID-19 Resilience (CVRIS) Streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Strathcona County is contributing C$12.1 million (US$9 million) and the city of Grande Prairie is contributing C$47,481 (US$35,150) towards their respective projects.

“Thanks to Minister Randy Boissonnalt’s contributions, along with the collaborative effort of other municipalities, Council welcomes funding that will help repair and develop our city’s trail system. Enhancing trails is a crucial means of improving our residents' quality of life. These upgrades will allow our residents to remain active while also contributing to a stronger sense of community,” said City of Grand Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.