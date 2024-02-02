Francis K. O’Connor nominated as commissioner of NJDOT

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be nominating Francis K. O’Connor as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). O’Connor’s nomination follows the transition of current NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti to her new role as Gov. Murphy’s chief of staff.

“With more than four decades of experience working within transportation agencies across the country, Fran is immensely qualified to advance my administration’s efforts to continue building a transportation system that is more modern and more accessible than ever before,” said Gov. Murphy. “As a New Jersey resident and former New Jersey Turnpike Authority employee, Fran shares my commitment to safe, efficient transportation for all New Jersey residents and commuters. I thank Diane for her exemplary service as NJDOT commissioner and I am confident she will continue to excel in her role as my chief of staff.”

With a strategic focus on toll road agencies, O'Connor has been responsible for delivering complex, multi-million dollar projects for public sector clients across the country.

“It has been an honor to lead the New Jersey Department of Transportation for the past six years,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “I am turning the reins over to an extraordinary transportation leader in Fran O’Connor, who will continue to advance NJDOT’s important mission.”

"I am truly honored to be considered to serve the governor as the commissioner of the Department of Rransportation," O’Connor said. “I am excited to be able to help implement the governor's transportation vision for New Jersey and to build on the great work that Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti has done during the past six years for transportation in our state.”