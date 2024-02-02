Sean O’Leary returns to Cincinnati Metro as senior director of transit operations

Sean O’Leary has rejoined the Cincinnati Metro (Metro) team as senior director of transit operations.

O’Leary returns to Metro following seven years with the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, where he served most recently as director of operations and deputy general manager. O’Leary started his career at Metro in 1995, serving in the maintenance department and later in various management positions in operations. Prior to starting his career at Metro, O’Leary served in the United States Marine Corps from 1990-1994.

In his new role, O’Leary will manage the delivery of fixed route services to the community to ensure operational excellence. He will oversee the transit operations’ function, including all operators, service delivery and quality. He will also be instrumental in developing programs to support employee relation strategies, including development and training to improve employee efficiency and responsiveness of fixed route services.



“Sean returns to Metro with a wealth of knowledge and experience acquired by having served at different levels within the transit industry,” said Metro’s COO John Ravasio. “Sean possesses a proven track record of success in crafting solutions, enhancing productivity and fostering collaborative partnerships. We’re excited to have him back at Metro.”





