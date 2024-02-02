Annette Shaw named C-TRAN COO

Annette Shaw has been named C-TRAN's COO. Shaw most recently served at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

In her new role, Shaw will be responsible for C-TRAN’s largest division, with oversight of fixed-route operations, paratransit and The Current on-demand service, including C-TRAN’s supervisory teams that work in the radio command center, on-street, operations administration and training.

Shaw will also oversee the agency’s safety and security department and will help to build the C-TRAN 2045 plan, a long-range comprehensive transit initiative that includes two additional bus rapid transit lines, future service expansions and additional zero-emission vehicles as outlined in the agency’s zero-emission bus transition plan.

“I am honored to begin my role at C-TRAN, an organization recognized and celebrated for its outstanding contributions to the public transportation sector. My journey, which started behind the wheel as a bus operator, has equipped me with an understanding of the day-to-day operations in delivering service and the critical importance of safety in our industry,” Shaw said. “I am particularly mindful of the challenges faced by our workforce, including the serious issue of transit worker assaults. Mitigating these risks will be one of my top priorities, ensuring a safe and secure working environment for our dedicated employees and our passengers.”

Shaw, an Indiana University graduate, has held several key roles during her transit career, starting as a bus operator for MARTA. She also operated both light rail and heavy rail during her time there, eventually holding the positions of rail supervisor, rail instructor and safety operational officer. In 2018, Shaw continued her career at TriMet as the assistant manager of the operations command center, where she had full oversight of rail controllers and bus dispatchers. This position included the control and direction of real-time service delivery for all bus and MAX rail services.

Shaw then returned to MARTA and in her most recent role, held the position of manager of investigations, which has direct responsibility for MARTA’s bus and rail accident and incident investigations that delivered analysis and reporting to regulatory agencies.

“It was clear that Annette’s background in operations and safety were a perfect match to continue the work being done by our world-class employees,” said Leann M. Caver, C-TRAN’s CEO. “Any opportunity to add a resume and skill set of this caliber to our organization will undoubtedly take this agency to the next level.”

In addition to her work serving as MARTA’s department of safety subject matter expert in rail and bus operations, Shaw is an associate instructor for the Transportation Safety Institute. Shaw also holds a Transit Safety and Security Program Certificate and has completed the Public Transportation Safety Certification Training Program in bus and rail operations. She is also an active member of the American Public Transportation Association.