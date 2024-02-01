Bacarra Mauldin named MATA interim CEO

Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) Deputy CEO Bacarra Mauldin has been named interim CEO of the agency following the retirement of former CEO Gary Rosenfeld.

“Under Mr. Rosenfeld’s leadership, we obtained millions of dollars in federal and local grant funding for the Memphis Innovation Corridor, the new Operations and Maintenance Facility and the North-South bus rapid transit project. In addition, he initiated the development of an electric bus fleet and a cashless fare system,” said Dr. Martin E. Lipinski, MATA Board chair. “Those ground-breaking projects will support our plans to re-engage the community around new and expanded solutions to transform transit for the Mid-South.”

MATA says Mauldin will use her community-centric approach, diplomatic mindset and transit knowledge to engage the community around MATA operations to improve transit service delivery, customer service and outreach.

Her 2.5 years on MATA’s executive team represent a portion of her extensive transit career, which has led to national honors and, most recently, a role as an executive committee member in the American Public Transportation Association.

“I am excited about the next chapter in my life but I am also proud and excited for the opportunity for Ms. Mauldin and the entire MATA team,” Rosenfeld said. “I wish them much success for the future.”

“We must involve our community in transforming transit for the Mid-South,” Lipinski said. “Realizing this cannot be done with one person alone. We feel confident in Mauldin’s ability to bring staff, riders and community members to the table for solutions.”