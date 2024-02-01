COTA Board of Trustees approves three-year CBA between COTA and TWU Local 208

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Board of Trustees have approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement between COTA and the Transport Workers of America (TWU) Local 208, covering operators and maintenance employees. The agreement provides for wage increases in each year of the contract, enhanced insurance benefits for employees and their dependents, improved work-life balance and increased employment opportunities and job security for union-represented employees, as COTA implements new technologies and service innovations. Members ratified the contract on Jan. 29 with 84 percent support.

“TWU members are the frontline workers of public transit in central Ohio,” said TWU Local 208 President Jarvis Williams. “They work hard for our community and they want to see COTA and all of central Ohio thrive. This contract recognizes their service to area residents, workers and businesses and positions COTA to meet the needs of our growing economy and population now and in the future.”

“COTA is one of central Ohio’s best places to work and this new contract reaffirms opportunities all individuals have in their career here,” said COTA President and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “Our frontline team members work every day to keep central Ohio moving and provide daily acts of service to the public. I’m proud to support our COTA Board of Trustees and employees to provide an employment framework to help COTA successfully grow with our region.”

TWU Local 208 is comprised of approximately 860 COTA fixed-route operators, including COTA/Plus Operators, Vehicle Maintenance Technicians and Facilities Maintenance employees. The new contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024, and will expire on Dec. 15, 2026.

“This contract is truly transformative for COTA and reflects our commitment to a strong, skilled and motivated workforce for the future,” said COTA Board of Trustees Chair Marlon Moore. “This agreement not only values our current workforce, but will also attract new talent as we work to expand our transit system.”