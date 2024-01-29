Brad Mason joins SORTA as director of communications

Brad Mason has joined the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) as director of communications.

Mason will oversee internal and external communications, implement strategies to enhance awareness of the agency's initiatives and activities while contributing to the development of the organization's comprehensive communications and public relations strategy. In addition, Mason and his team will build relationships with key stakeholders and the community.

“I’m honored to join a team that is dedicated to increasing transit access and enhancing the quality of life of our community,” Mason said. “I am eagerly looking forward to finding innovative ways to communicate Metro initiatives, as well as fostering meaningful connections across all areas of Cincinnati’s transportation network.”

“Brad’s vast involvement in both the civic and transportation sectors is a perfect fit for Metro,” said Brandy Jones, senior vice president of external affairs. “His proven experience and vision will elevate all of Metro’s efforts and deepen our relationships with the community.”

Mason joins SORTA after four years at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, where he most recently oversaw marketing and communications for BLINK, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, Taste of Cincinnati and Asian Food Fest. Additionally, he worked closely on initiatives for the Chamber’s Government Affairs and Civic and Regional Partnerships, co-producing the State of the Region report and several economic impact reports. Prior to joining the chamber, he served for 10 years at the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments in various communications roles.