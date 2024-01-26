pointA releases Best Workplaces for Canadian Commuters

Eight Canadian-based organizations have been named 2024 Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) for their exceptional commuter benefits by pointA. The organizations have been recognized for their commuter benefits such as carpool ride matching, connections to transit, onsite amenities and remote work.

"In our inaugural year of releasing the 2024 Best Workplaces for Commuters Canada list, we are proud that these eight workplaces exemplify a strong commitment to investing in sustainable employee commuting, which helps organizations attract and retain strong talent and reduce the cost of commuting, GHG emissions and congestion in our major Canadian cities," said Kelly Bray, associate director, BWC at pointA.

"We are very excited to include Canadian-based workplaces on the list of Best Workplaces for Commuters," said Julie Bond, program manager for BWC. "Employers that make this list demonstrate an exemplary commitment to their employees, offering commute programs like remote work, shuttles, and bicycle-friendly amenities that empower their employees to be successful at work while also supporting their individual needs."

To receive the designation, employers work with pointA to implement sustainable commuting programs and submit an application to demonstrate they promote transportation choices for employees that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence.

