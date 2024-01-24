Transurban North America makes annual payment to support NVTC’s Commuter Choice Program

Transurban North America made its fifth annual payment to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) Commuter Choice Program in January. NVTC’s Commuter Choice Program uses the contributed toll revenues from the 395 express lanes, distributing funds competitively to public transit and other commute improvements that help more people to move more efficiently with more travel options through the 95/395 Express Lanes corridor.

“Transurban is committed to getting people where they need to go. Helping provide the communities we serve with more ways to get from point A to point B beyond our Express Lanes achieves that goal,” said Beau Memory, president, Transurban North America. “Northern Virginia’s growth, from population increases to major employers like Amazon choosing our region, requires us to attack the mobility challenge from every angle. Through this year’s contribution of more than $16.5 million to Commuter Choice, we are creating solutions that matter—because solving transportation challenges both now and in the future requires partnerships across the public and private sectors.”

The funds are distributed by NVTC, in collaboration with the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, to give Northern Virginians more multimodal options for traveling throughout the region. From buses that take advantage of the 95/395 Express Lanes, to Virginia Railway Express (VRE) enhancements, new and expanded services and infrastructure improvements have come to life because of Commuter Choice.

“Our partnership with Transurban through the innovative Commuter Choice program supports the regional economy, gives people more travel options and reduces congestion throughout northern Virginia,” said Kate Mattice, executive director, NVTC. “Keeping northern Virginia moving depends on finding ways to move more people on our existing roads and highways through targeted investments in projects that make a measurable impact.”

The annual commitment extends through the end of Transurban’s agreement with the Commonwealth in 2087, increasing by 2.5 percent each year—adding up to more than $2.6 billion throughout the life of the concession. Transurban’s contributions have made meaningful impacts to mobility throughout Northern Virginia by:

Enabling 2.6 million transit passenger trips

Saving 370,000 hours of travel time

Reducing vehicle miles traveled by 35 million

Saving commuters $5 million in fuel costs

Avoiding 43 automobile crashes

Bringing $10 million in regional economic benefit from reduced travel delays

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 69 percent vs. a single-occupancy vehicle trip

The full list of funded projects through the 395 Express Lanes Commuter Choice Program can be found on NVTC’s website.

Recently along the corridor, Express Lanes improvements have enabled drivers, carpoolers and transit riders alike to enjoy faster, more reliable trips. From the 10-mile Fredericksburg Extension opened in August 2023 to continued access improvements at Seminary Road and Opitz Boulevard coming soon, it’s easier than ever to use Transurban’s Express Lanes—no matter which way you travel.