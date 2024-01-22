  • Subscribe
    1. Management

    Canadian Transportation Agency makes two appointments

    Jan. 22, 2024
    Related To: Transport Canada

    The Canadian Transportation has made two appointments to the agency's membership.

    J. Mark MacKeigan has been reappointed as a member for a term of four years (effective November 28, 2023) and Marisa Eva Victor has been appointed as a member for a four-year term (effective January 9, 2024).

    The appointments were made through an open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council selection process, aimed at aiding the Canadian Transportation Agency in fulfilling its mandate of ensuring a competitive, accessible and efficient transportation system for Canadians.

    "We are appointing qualified members to the Canadian Transportation Agency to ensure a competitive, accessible and sustainable transportation system," said Pablo Rodriguez, minister of transport of Canada. "I wish them well and look forward to seeing them play a crucial role advancing the goals of the agency and shaping the future of Canada's transportation landscape."