Canadian Transportation Agency makes two appointments

The Canadian Transportation has made two appointments to the agency's membership.

J. Mark MacKeigan has been reappointed as a member for a term of four years (effective November 28, 2023) and Marisa Eva Victor has been appointed as a member for a four-year term (effective January 9, 2024).

The appointments were made through an open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council selection process, aimed at aiding the Canadian Transportation Agency in fulfilling its mandate of ensuring a competitive, accessible and efficient transportation system for Canadians.

"We are appointing qualified members to the Canadian Transportation Agency to ensure a competitive, accessible and sustainable transportation system," said Pablo Rodriguez, minister of transport of Canada. "I wish them well and look forward to seeing them play a crucial role advancing the goals of the agency and shaping the future of Canada's transportation landscape."