COTA, TWU Local 208 reach tentative labor agreement

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) and the Transportation Workers of America Local 208 (TWU) have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year collective bargaining plan.

If the proposed contract is ratified by TWU members, the agreement will be presented to the COTA Board of Trustees for consideration and vote. Members of TWU Local 208 covered by this agreement include COTA operators, vehicle maintenance technicians and facilities maintenance employees. Terms of the agreement will be publicly shared once it is ratified by both TWU and COTA’s board of trustees.

“TWU members are vital to the success of public transit in central Ohio,” said Jarvis Williams, TWU Local 208 president. “The union’s goal was to secure a contract that is good for TWU members, good for transit services and good for residents and workers in our growing economy and community. We achieved our goal and look forward to presenting the proposed contract to our members for a ratification vote.”

“This tentative agreement will make COTA an even better place to work for our existing talented workforce and to recruit future team members for years to come,” said COTA President and CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “Our dedicated frontline employees deserve a contract that honors them and rewards their hard work while also strengthening COTA’s foundation for delivering reliable mobility service to the central Ohio community.”