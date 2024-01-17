People on the Move: AlphaVu, HDR, HNTB, WSP

Mitchell Parsons has been selected to fill the role as AlphaVu’s first CTO. He joins the firm with more than a decade of experience in technology leadership, serving in his former roles as chief cloud officer and software engineer. He supported clients in both the private and public sectors. His prior public agency clients include the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“I’m thrilled to have Mitchell on board as our first CTO. AlphaVu must continually evolve the tools and technology we use to support our clients," said AlphaVu Founder and CEO Scott Wilkinson. "We’re fortunate to have Mitchell’s guidance in optimizing our current suite of solutions and he’ll be instrumental in building and delivering innovations that move our clients forward."

Parsons was selected by AlphaVu for his experience in cloud computing, security, privacy standards and data management.

HDR has named President and COO John Henderson as the company's ninth CEO. Henderson succeeded Eric Keen, who has continued with the company as chairman of the Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to build on the legacy of HDR,” Henderson said. “While many companies say they are unique, our broad-based employee ownership structure is the foundation of HDR’s competitive advantage. Together, HDR will find solutions to our communities’ greatest challenges.”

Luke Olson and Ray Verrelle, PE, have joined the HNTB team. Both will support the firm's transit and rail practice with Olson as national practice consultant and Verrelle as senior project director and vice president.

Olson brings more than 22 years of urban transit and rail design experience to aid with his new role with the firm. He has led various successful transit projects throughout the country, from early planning phases all the way through design, construction and start-up. Such projects range in streetcar-based systems, commuter rail, bus rapid transit (BRT) and light-rail systems. His extensive streetcar portfolio includes projects in Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wash., Tucson, Ariz., Kansas City, Mo., Milwaukee, Wis., Dallas, Texas, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Detroit, Mich., and several others.

“I am excited to start a new journey with HNTB alongside colleagues I have known the majority of my career,” Olson said. “I look forward to supporting our clients’ visions and propelling projects forward to fulfill the evolving needs of the community.”

In Verrelle's new role at HNTB, he will work alongside clients and project teams in the transit and rail sector to help advance large scale projects and programs that improve and enhance rail infrastructure. This will include leadership in all aspects of the project lifecycle, from scope development to cost and quality control and project management.

“With historic levels of investment going into modernizing our nation’s railroad infrastructure and increasing service frequency and speed, Ray’s expertise, understanding of all aspects of large-scale rail capital programs, railroad operations and leadership within the railroad industry, will play a vital role in HNTB continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients to help them achieve success on their highest priority and most complex projects, ” said Greg May, HNTB eastern U.S. transit and rail leader and senior vice president.

Verrelle brings 30 years of experience in the railroad industry in the areas of design and construction, project and program management, as well as operations and railroad infrastructure maintenance, including a background in safety, civil and electrical engineering on various railroad projects.

Inez Evans has taken on the role as WSP's U.S. based senior vice president, national bus practice, after a four-year term as president and CEO of Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo).

“Inez is a recognized trailblazer in public transit,” said Jannet Walker-Ford, WSP senior vice president and transit and rail national market leader. “Her decades of experience as a transit executive—and especially as the immediate past leader of IndyGo, where she was instrumental in the delivery of leading-edge bus rapid transit projects and an early adopter of zero emissions policies—contributes to her deep understanding of public transit goals, aspirations and challenges that gives WSP the ability to offer added strategic and practical solutions to transit clients not found anywhere else.”

Evans is responsible for leading the national bus practice for transit and rail and is responsible for developing strategies associated with WSP’s thought leadership and emerging technologies such as zero-emission, autonomous vehicles and bus rapid transit trends. She also manages national resources around innovative approaches for the design and delivery of projects for these technologies, as well as facilities and procurements, working with transit professionals who serve the firm’s transportation clients across the U.S.