CUTA signs three-year MoU with APTA

The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its sister association, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA). The three-year MoU reconfirms the close partnership between CUTA and APTA in their efforts to advance public transportation in North America.

“CUTA is thrilled to renew its partnership with APTA,” said CUTA President and CEO Marco D’Angelo. “By working together, we aim to share best practices, innovate transit solutions and improve the public transit experience for communities on both sides of the border. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to developing a more connected, efficient and sustainable future for public transit in Canada and the USA.”

“The U.S. and Canadian transit industries face similar challenges and opportunities but also have some unique market structures,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Our continued partnership with CUTA ensures we combine our knowledge and leverage our resources jointly to best serve our members.”