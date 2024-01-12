San Joaquin RTD Maintenance Superintendent Brad Menil retires

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) Maintenance Superintendent Brad Menil, will be retiring after three decades of service to the industry.

“I will always be impressed by his ability to lead others," said RTD COO Ciro Aguirre. "Brad has inspired us all in his dedication, experience and commitment to excellence at RTD."

Menil helped launch the Bus Mechanic Apprenticeship Program, played a key role in the integration of Allison diesel-electric hybrids and helped introduce some of America's earliest battery-electric buses (BEBs) into the San Joaquin RTD fleet.

Past San Joaquin RTD CEO Donna DeMartino highlighted Menil's significant role in the agency's trajectory.

"Brad Menil has been an important part of San Joaquin RTD’s history and fabric. He was a pivotal role in planning, designing and moving into our new Downtown Transit Center and Regional Transportation Center," DeMartino said.



San Joaquin notes Menil used his position to highlight the importance of leading with honor and integrity, empowering others with the tools for success, remaining open to learning from anyone and tackling big challenges one step at a time—a teaching he likened to ‘eating an elephant one bite at a time.’

"His legacy of accomplishment and the high standards he set will continue to guide us in the years to come," said San Joaquin RTD CEO Alex Clifford. "As Brad transitions into retirement, his teachings, his spirit of perseverance and his legacy of service and excellence continue to resonate within the corridors of RTD.”