Sound Transit Board approves Goran Sparrman’s appointment as interim CEO

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved the one-year appointment of Goran Sparrman as its interim CEO.

“In the next nine months, we will expand Link light rail at a scale never before seen at the agency and we’re excited to have Goran’s skillset and background leading the way,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “This is ambitious, exciting and of course, daunting. The board believes in Goran’s ability to lead the agency through this transformative period of growth while continuing to focus on delivering reliable, frequent and safe transit service for all our passengers.”

“I am looking forward to joining with the dedicated professionals at Sound Transit to celebrate the upcoming successes and tackle the challenges ahead,” Sparrman said. “By working together creatively and efficiently, I am confident that we will be able to deliver for the residents of our region.”

Sparrman’s first day at the agency will be Jan. 13. Departing CEO Julie Timm’s announced her resignation last month in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.