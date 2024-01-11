OATS Transit to purchase vehicle with local grant

OATS Transit received a grant from Cuivre River Electric Community Trust Operation Round Up program totaling $4,000 to be used toward the local match on a new vehicle for Lincoln County, Mo.

OATS Transit has been providing transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of any age throughout Lincoln County since 1971.

“One of the guiding principles of being a member-owned cooperative is concern for community,” said Tim Schmidt, operation round up coordinator for Cuivre River Electric. “Each month, we put thousands of dollars into our communities thanks to the generosity of our members who ‘round up’ their bills. Thanks to the generosity of our members, we’re glad we can award a grant to an organization like OATS Transit that helps so many in the communities we serve.”

“We are grateful that organizations like the Cuivre River and their Operation Round Up program are dedicated to giving back to the communities,” said Dorothy Yeager, executive director of OATS Transit. “Without the support from Cuivre River, these purchases would not be possible."