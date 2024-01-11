  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Management

    OATS Transit to purchase vehicle with local grant

    Jan. 11, 2024
    The agency received a $4,000 grant from the Cuivre River Electric Community Trust Operation Round Up program.
    Related To: OATS Transit
    OATS Transit
    Cuivre River Electric Operation Round Up Coordinator Tim Schmidt; Cuivre River Electric Community Trust Board Member Blanche Kelly; OATS Transit Driver Gina Wehde and OATS Transit Regional Director Sheree Webb.
    Cuivre River Electric Operation Round Up Coordinator Tim Schmidt; Cuivre River Electric Community Trust Board Member Blanche Kelly; OATS Transit Driver Gina Wehde and OATS Transit Regional Director Sheree Webb.

    OATS Transit received a grant from Cuivre River Electric Community Trust Operation Round Up program totaling $4,000 to be used toward the local match on a new vehicle for Lincoln County, Mo.

    OATS Transit has been providing transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors and rural residents of any age throughout Lincoln County since 1971.

    “One of the guiding principles of being a member-owned cooperative is concern for community,” said Tim Schmidt, operation round up coordinator for Cuivre River Electric. “Each month, we put thousands of dollars into our communities thanks to the generosity of our members who ‘round up’ their bills. Thanks to the generosity of our members, we’re glad we can award a grant to an organization like OATS Transit that helps so many in the communities we serve.”

    “We are grateful that organizations like the Cuivre River and their Operation Round Up program are dedicated to giving back to the communities,” said Dorothy Yeager, executive director of OATS Transit. “Without the support from Cuivre River, these purchases would not be possible."

    OATS Transit
    Pictured from left to right: Trever White, OATS Transit operations manager, Scott Tuttle, POET Bioprocessing general manager, Sheree Webb, OATS Transit regional director and Samantha Ratliff, OATS Transit operations manager.