CDTA completes merger with Greater Glens Falls Transit.

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has merged Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) into its transportation network

CDTA began the merger of GGFT earlier this year with the installation of CDTA bus stop signs along GGFT routes, which included adding more stops along routes. GGFT buses have also been branded with the CDTA blue and gold and all GGFT employees now work for CDTA. Marketing and promotional materials have been developed and CDTA social media channels have been introduced so GGFT customers can transition to CDTA informational platforms. There have been no changes made to fares or routes. Below are the routes in the Greater Glens Falls service area:

Route 402: Bay College – between Ridge St. Terminal and SUNY Adirondack

Route 404: Hudson Falls/Fort Edward – between Ridge St. Terminal and Amtrak Station

Route 405: Moreau/S. Glens Falls – between Ridge St. Terminal, South Glens Falls, and Moreau

Route 407: West Glens Falls – between Ridge St. Terminal and West Glens Falls

Route 411: Glen Street/Walmart – between Ridge St. Terminal and Route 9 Walmart

Route 412: Glen Street/Aviation Mall – between Ridge St. Terminal, Aviation Mall and Montcalm Apts.

Route 419: Route 9/Lake George – between Ridge St. Terminal and Lake George Village

The Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in May to join the CDTA. In September, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation into law that allows Warren County to enter CDTA’s transportation network. Warren County is the sixth county to join the authority. The merger into CDTA will give customers in Warren County increased accessibility to transportation throughout the Capital Region.