Joint investment of more than C$194 million to help fund construction of crucial infrastructure and establishment of vital services in Nunavut

A joint investment of more than C$194 million (US$145.2 million) between the governments of Canada and Nunavut and the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay will help fund the construction of crucial infrastructure and the establishment of vital services in Nunavut. The projects will help advance Canada’s transition to a low-carbon future and support the purchase of transit vehicles for the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay. The new transportation options will better connect residents, including seniors and persons with disabilities, to essential services in their communities such as medical appointments, along with other day-to-day activities.

“Residents and Elders in Pond Inlet are excited about the new transit bus for the community. During cold winter months, it will allow them to go to the store and attend special events, like the Health Center’s weekly feast and games, and be dropped off at home afterwards. We, at the Hamlet, are very proud to be offering this new transit service,” said Mayor of Pond Inlet Joshua Arreak.

The government of Canada is investing C$129.9 million (US$97.2 million) towards the projects while the government of Nunavut is investing C$64.9 million (US$48.6 million) and the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay are contributing a combined C$76,755 (US$57,462).