Gert Wilms named Akron Metro's legal and government affairs officer

Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority (Akron Metro) has named Gert Wilms as its new legal and government affairs officer. In the role, Wilms will ensure agency compliance with local and federal regulations, as well as assist with the development and implementation of public policies and programs.

“We are excited to welcome Gert Wilms to our team,” said Akron Metro CEO Dawn Distler. “With our continued efforts to develop and enhance public transportation throughout our region, Gert's exceptional abilitiesand leadership will play a vital role in keeping our community thriving and moving forward."

Wilms has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years as an advocate for the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit County, and most recently as Akron Mayor [Daniel] Horrigan's chief of staff, where she was a founding member of the Akron Pride Festival and oversaw strategic initiatives and special projects out of the mayor's office.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to enhance Akron Metro’s partnerships in the communities we serve,” Wilms said. “With my years of experience in the public sector, my goal is to enhance policies and programs from the inside out.”