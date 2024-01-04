Lisa Beith retires as Danville Mass Transit director

Lisa Beith has retired as the director of mass transit after more than 21 years of service to the city of Danville, Ill.

“She was an excellent leader who was greatly respected by not only our city team, but our citizens and business partners. I never had to worry about public transportation under her watch because I knew things were in excellent hands and I thank her for that.” said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.

Beith successfully secured millions of dollars in grant money for her community and led her team through many transitions, including the opening of the new Transfer Zone, major facilities updates and the replacement of more than half of the DMT fleet. Her team has praised her efforts to provide honest feedback and hardwork to do whatever needed to be done to ensure riders received quality transportation, taking it upon herself at times to drive on routes when needed. Beith will assist the transit sector as a consultant during the transition period.

Danville resident, Steven White, has been chosen to succeed Beith. White graduated from Danville High School and went on to obtain an associate degree in business management from Sullivan University. He then spent more than two decades in various management roles in sales, operations and logistics, including 17 years with SuperValu/TLC and a decade at Saddle Creek Logistics in Hattiesburg, Miss. He has worked as a logistics specialist with Danville Mass Transit since May 2022.

