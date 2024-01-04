FTA triennial review finds MARTA in good position to remain competitive for future federal funding

After completing a triennial review of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), the Federal Transit Administration found the agency is an outstanding steward of taxpayer money and positions the authority to remain competitive for future federal funding.

The review looked at 23 different program areas, such as legal, financial management, procurement, ADA and examined a sample of grant award management and program implementation practices to assess MARTA’s compliance with federal requirements.

As the recipient of federal funding, MARTA must illustrate that it spent federal money where and how it said it would and that it was done following federal procedures and documentation processes.

MARTA took corrective action on three deficiencies identified in the review, updating procurement procedures and addressing an engineering challenge that caused inactivity on two grants. By resolving the areas immediately and illustrating strong compliance during the review process, the review showed MARTA is well positioned to compete for future federal funding necessary for large capital projects.

“These findings underscore how methodical we are in our bookkeeping, how seriously we take the responsibility of receiving public funds and how well we document our processes,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “Not only did we account for each dollar spent, but we also illustrated our continued good stewardship of COVID relief money and addressed the three minor deficiencies identified during the review before the final report was issued.”