Twin Transit rebrands as Lewis County Transit

Twin Transit has rebranded itself as Lewis County Transit.
This move will help the agency to cater to the needs of Lewis County, with a goal of expanding communications of the organization's identity, values and the expanding range of services it has to offer its community.
Key highlights of the rebranding:
- New slogan: "Connecting Our Communities" The rebrand introduces a new slogan that encompasses the main priority of Lewis County Transit of ensuring any and all community members have access to essential transit services and promoting social interaction.
- Enhanced services: Lewis County Transit will continue to build on its legacy of reliable
transportation services, with a renewed focus on improving and expanding its offerings to
better meet the evolving needs of the community.
- Community engagement: As part of the rebranding campaign, Lewis County Transit is
launching community engagement initiatives to gather valuable feedback and insights from
residents.