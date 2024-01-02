  • Subscribe
    1. Management

    Twin Transit rebrands as Lewis County Transit

    Jan. 2, 2024
    As a part of the rebranding campaign, Lewis County Transit has also introduced a new slogan and initiative that will better understand the needs of Lewis County residents.
    Twin Transit has rebranded itself as Lewis County Transit.

    This move will help the agency to cater to the needs of Lewis County, with a goal of expanding communications of the organization's identity, values and the expanding range of services it has to offer its community.

    Key highlights of the rebranding:

    • New slogan: "Connecting Our Communities" The rebrand introduces a new slogan that encompasses the main priority of Lewis County Transit of ensuring any and all community members have access to essential transit services and promoting social interaction.
    • Enhanced services: Lewis County Transit will continue to build on its legacy of reliable 
      transportation services, with a renewed focus on improving and expanding its offerings to 
      better meet the evolving needs of the community.
    • Community engagement: As part of the rebranding campaign, Lewis County Transit is 
      launching community engagement initiatives to gather valuable feedback and insights from 
      residents.