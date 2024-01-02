USDOT launches Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) to provide advice to USDOT and the Secretary of Transportation about plans and approaches for transportation innovation. Advisory committee members were selected for their ability to provide diverse perspectives across sectors, geographies and areas of expertise. The 27 TTAC members include experts from academia, think tanks, the public sector, labor and industry covering topics, including automation, cybersecurity, safety, accessibility, law, government, entrepreneurship, privacy and equity.

“We are living in a time filled with unprecedented opportunity and unprecedented challenges in transportation,” said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The deep expertise and diverse perspectives of this impressive group will provide advice to ensure the future of transportation is safe, efficient, sustainable, equitable and transformative.”

TTAC members will serve two-year terms and may be reappointed. Membership is an unpaid position.

The first TTAC meeting will be held on Jan. 18, 2024. The Committee will explore and consider issues related to:

Pathways to safe, secure, equitable, environmentally friendly and accessible deployments of emerging technologies

Integrated approaches to promote greater cross-modal integration of emerging technologies, in particular applications to deploy automation

Policies that encourage innovation to grow and support a safe and productive U.S. workforce, as well as foster economic competitiveness and job quality

Approaches and frameworks that encourage the secure exchange and sharing of transformative transportation data, including technologies and infrastructure, across the public and private sectors that can guide core policy decisions across USDOT’s strategic goals

Ways USDOT can identify and elevate cybersecurity solutions and protect privacy across transportation systems and infrastructure

Other emerging issues, topics and technologies

The full list of TTAC members can be found on USDOT’s website.