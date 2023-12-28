Island Transit finalizes land acquisition to strengthen sustainable transit initiatives

Island Transit has finalized its acquisition of land adjacent to the Coupeville, Wash., operating base. This significant milestone, accomplished on Dec. 15, was a major step forward in Island Transit's mission to transition to zero-emission vehicles and foster a more sustainable transit future.

The newly acquired parcel will assist in Island Transit's zero-emission transition moving from traditional diesel- and gas-powered vehicles to cutting-edge zero-emission technologies and will help to provide accessible, convenient, safe and environmentally sustainable bus services for the community.

"This land acquisition is an important step for Island Transit as we continue to advance our goals of environmental stewardship and forward-thinking transit solutions," said Todd Morrow, executive director of Island Transit. "It enables us to further integrate zero-emission vehicles into our fleet and solidify our commitment to creating a cleaner, more sustainable transit system for the benefit of our community."

As part of its ongoing efforts, Island Transit has already made strides in transitioning its fleet away from fossil-fueled vehicles. The agency has incorporated five battery electric vehicles into the rideshare program and 10 Lightning eMotors battery electric vehicles (E Ford 350EL) to support on demand services in addition to the 18 alternative fuel vehicles already in use. The agency has also installed solar panels on its operating bases.