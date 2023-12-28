El Dorado Transit Operations Manager Scott Ousley to retire January 2024

Scott Ousley, El Dorado Transit's operations manager, will be retiring effective Jan. 6, 2024 after 30 years of public service.

Ousley began his career at the agency as a transit operator in 1994. He was promoted to transit operations supervisor in 1998 and was then promoted to operations manager in 2003.

“It’s truly been an honor serving this community for the past three decades and I would like to thank the many people I’ve worked with over the years including community leaders, stakeholders, coworkers and customers,” said Ousley. “I will miss each and every one of you and will enjoy watching El Dorado Transit continue to meet the challenges of the future.”

Ousley's efforts have played a major role in keeping public transit services running smoothly and efficiently. His "keen" decision-making and ability to navigate challenges have set a standard of excellence for his department and for the agency.

Ousley put his initial retirement plans on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit to help get the agency through such a difficult time.

Brian James, executive director at El Dorado Transit stated, “Scott planned to retire a few months ago but stayed on longer to help with the transition as I was new to the executive director position. We are grateful for his many years of service in this organization and this community and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Kristin Halverson, who started working at El Dorado Transit in 2017, will be taking over Ousley's position.