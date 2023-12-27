GCTD celebrates dedication of employees with first Hall of Fame ceremony Dec. 9

Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD) honored its employees who have reached the Million Mile Club - a club recognizing those who have safely driven 1 million miles without a preventable accident - with its first annual Hall of Fame ceremony on Dec. 9. The 30 inductees were recognized at the ceremony for their more than 20 years of dedication to the community and GCTD passengers. The event was attended by GCTD employees and inductees' families.

"Congratulations to all 30 of our inductees. To all our exceptional employees, thank you for your hard work, passion and for being the driving force behind our success," said GCTD General Manager Vanessa Rauschenberger.

The inductees were selected based on their years of service, contributions to the organization, safety and their positive impact on the community. The inductees received a certificate of recognition, a commemorative pin and a plaque in the official GCTD Hall of Fame.

Most notably, GCTD recognized its most senior bus operator, Guadalupe Juarez, who recently celebrated 43 years with the organization. Her son, Operations Supervisor Manuel Barajas, was also inducted for his 30 years of service. Both mother and son are Million Mile Club members.

"We are extremely proud of our employees and their dedication to the community we serve," Rauschenberger said. "The Hall of Fame ceremony was a great opportunity to recognize and honor their contributions and we look forward to continuing this tradition of celebrating our outstanding employees."