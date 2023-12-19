LIT's Alva Carrasco is stepping down from presidency, but leaves a legacy

Latinos In Transit (LIT) Board President Alva Carrasco is stepping down from leading the association at the end of 2023.

Carrasco had taken over for Milo Victoria in 2019 and spearheaded the development of a strategic plan, a membership program, a scholarship program, a committee structure and launched LIT’s first website, social media presence and rebranded LIT’s logo. LIT says her leadership and strategic vision laid the groundwork for LIT's expansion beyond regional borders, which now includes in-person and virtual programming such as the Leadership Summit and Leadership Academy.

Under her leadership, Carrasco helped spur the organization's mission to bridge gaps and promote diversity and inclusion, forging partnerships with organizations such as the American Public Transportation Association, Transit Research Board, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) and Women Transportation Seminar and secured a multi-year agreement with MV Transportation, Inc.

During her tenure, she was recognized for her advocacy work as a Top Latinos Leaders by the National Diversity Council for Latinos Workplace Equity in 2021 and as a COMTO Women Who Move The Nation honoree in 2022.

With Carrasco's departure, LIT is set to embark on a new chapter under the leadership of its incoming president, Herold Humphrey. Carrasco will stay active within the organization, offering guidance and advice to ensure a seamless transition and continued success.