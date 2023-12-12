SANDAG appoints Coleen Clementson as interim CEO

The San Diego Assocation of Governments (SANDAG) Board of Directors have appointed Coleen Clementson as SANDAG’s interim CEO.

Clementson will begin serving as interim CEO in January 2024. The current CEO, Hasan Ikhrata, has led SANDAG since 2018 and his last day is Dec. 29, 2023.

“I am thrilled there was unanimous support for Ms. Clementson to serve as our interim CEO,” said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. “With so many projects in the pipeline, she is exactly the leader we need to hit the ground running. Ms. Clementson understands SANDAG and the needs of our communities. She is committed to carrying out our vision to empower and uplift community members through investments in our region’s infrastructure that help people get to the places that matter most.”

As the current deputy CEO, Clementson has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the San Diego region. Her work involves overseeing community engagement, an $800 million capital improvement program and the implementation of the Regional Plan.