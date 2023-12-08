North American Transit Alliance to host social media campaign to promote career paths in public transit

During the week of Dec. 11-15, 2023, the North American Transit Alliance (NATA) will be hosting a #CareersInTransit social media campaign to promote career paths, leadership development programs, scholarships and job opportunities in public transit. This campaign is scheduled around the week of fall graduation at many technical schools and universities to help inform those entering the job market of the opportunities in transit.

“There are countless career opportunities in public transit," said NATA Executive Director Paul Comfort. "These careers keep us moving and have a positive impact on our communities and economy. One of our primary goals of NATA is to ensure our future and current workforce are aware of the value of a career in transit and are equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed.”

To date, NATA has awarded $20,000 in scholorships, with partners such as Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, Latinos in Transit and WTS.