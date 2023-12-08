Marc René named GRTC’s director of finance

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has named Marc René its director of finance. René joined GRTC after serving as vice president of finance and administration with Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity. He brings a comprehensive background from various government, nonprofit and commercial media finance positions that will help guide GRTC through major improvements to software, processes and financial accountability and transparency improvements.

René will be leading an ambitious and expanding GRTC finance team, including through the implementation of Oracle ERP.

“GRTC is happy to welcome Marc Rene into the position of director of finance. His diverse experience will be an asset to GRTC, as the organization embarks on the evaluation of its enterprise business processes and the implementation of its new ERP system,” said GRTC Chief Financial Officer John Zinzarella.

“The ERP centralizes platforms into one place and creates efficiency,” René said, who has previously helped SourceAmerica implement the same program. “It makes our lives much easier. It’s one point of entry to accomplish a multitude of things.”

René described GRTC as the logical next step to continue serving the community following his time with Habitat for Humanity.

“There is a great coalition between affordable housing and transportation. GRTC is absolutely vital to the community and joining seemed like a great opportunity to serve the same community in a new way,” René said.