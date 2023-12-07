  • Subscribe
    1. Management

    WeGo Public Transit hosts ceremony for latest WeGo Mechanic Apprenticeship Program class

    Dec. 7, 2023
    The program is a hands-on program taught in the WeGo maintenance facilities with participants working on active fleet buses.
    Front row left to right. Apprentice signees Adam AL-Hajjaj, William Martin, Eduardo Badillo, Brent Miner, Adrian Mayers and Charles Phelps. Back row left to right: WeGo Chief of Staff and Administration Vince Malone, WeGo State Apprenticeship Director Shalondria S. Shaw, WeGo Apprenticeship Specialist Steffany S. Daniel, Apprentice and WeGo Director of Administration Kym Tucker and WeGo CEO Steve Bland,
    WeGo Public Transit hosted a ceremony Dec. 6 for its latest group of mechanics joining the WeGo Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. It combines training with a full-time salary and benefits, including health insurance. 

    “WeGo mechanics are vital to our mission. They keep our buses on the road. The Apprentice Mechanic program allows us to grow skilled heavy-duty mechanics with expertise in bus mechanical systems,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “They will have great opportunities for advancement once they graduate.” 

    The goal is to advance people into a starting mechanics position at WeGo, offering better pay and room for further advancement. It’s a hands-on program taught in the WeGo maintenance facilities with participants working on active fleet buses. WeGo recruits a new mechanic apprentice class once a year.  

    To join, applicants must be 18 or older, submit a resume, pass a mechanical aptitude test and complete an interview process. The program is a joint effort of the 1235 Amalgamated Transit Union and Davidson Transit Organization/WeGo Public Transit. 

    The signing, front left to right- Apprentice signees: Diego Alvarez, Remington Stewart, David Goodlow and Mathew Cordova. Back row: Vince Malone, chief of staff and administration; Steffany Daniel, apprenticeship specialist, apprenticeship Tenn., Kym Tucker, WeGo director of administration and Steve Bland, WeGo CEO. Apprentices not pictured: Daniel Model and Hunter Burnette.