WeGo Public Transit hosts ceremony for latest WeGo Mechanic Apprenticeship Program class

WeGo Public Transit hosted a ceremony Dec. 6 for its latest group of mechanics joining the WeGo Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. It combines training with a full-time salary and benefits, including health insurance.

“WeGo mechanics are vital to our mission. They keep our buses on the road. The Apprentice Mechanic program allows us to grow skilled heavy-duty mechanics with expertise in bus mechanical systems,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “They will have great opportunities for advancement once they graduate.”

The goal is to advance people into a starting mechanics position at WeGo, offering better pay and room for further advancement. It’s a hands-on program taught in the WeGo maintenance facilities with participants working on active fleet buses. WeGo recruits a new mechanic apprentice class once a year.

To join, applicants must be 18 or older, submit a resume, pass a mechanical aptitude test and complete an interview process. The program is a joint effort of the 1235 Amalgamated Transit Union and Davidson Transit Organization/WeGo Public Transit.