The COMET Board of Directors appoints Maurice Pearl as its executive director/CEO

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) Board of Directors has appointed Maurice Pearl as its new executive director/CEO. Pearl began his new role on November 13.

“I am excited to be welcomed into The COMET family and am eager to serve the Midlands community,” Pearl said. “With all that has been achieved, there is more good work to be done and I am ready to build upon that with the staff and board of directors.”

Pearl brings more than 20 years of public transit experience, with a strong operational background highlighting safety and labor relations. He holds Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Science-Political Science degrees from the University of Southern Indiana. Pearl will work closely with LeRoy DesChamps, who earlier had agreed to serve in the interim executive director/CEO role until a successor was identified by the board after the death of former interim executive director/CEO Derrick Huggins in October 2022.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we look forward to working with Mr. Pearl in his new role and wish him much success,” said Chair of The COMET Board of Directors Allison Terracio. “We also would like to convey our debt of gratitude to Mr. DesChamps, as he graciously stepped up to lead as interim executive director/CEO during a critical time for the organization. We are grateful that he will be here to help with this transition.”