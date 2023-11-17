CARTA Board of Directors appoints Charles Frazier as CEO

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) Board of Directors in Chattanooga, Tenn., has approved Charles Frazier as the agency's CEO, effective January 2024.

The vacancy arose through the retirement of CARTA Executive Director Lisa Maragnano earlier this year.

Frazier currently serves as the chief operating officer of the Jacksonville Transit Authority and previously served as the CEO of the Rock Region Metro transit system in Little Rock, Ark., and as the deputy director of the Palm Tran system in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“Following an extensive nationwide search process, the board is unanimous in its’ decision to offer this position to Frazier, who through his extensive career in the public sector has established a distinguished track record of continuous achievement," said CARTA Chairman Johan de Nysschen. "Frazier will bring extensive transit experience and expertise to the organization and our board looks forward to working with him and with the CARTA leadership team to develop and refine the future strategic vision for CARTA. We expect Frazier to drive the organization forward to ensure that we optimize operational effectiveness, harness technological innovation and contribute meaningfully to delivering on the mobility needs of our community in support of the continued economic development of the Chattanooga region.”

“We’re really excited to welcome Charles to Chattanooga. His vision and leadership will help transform CARTA to ensure that all local residents have access to affordable, efficient and safe transit to improve people’s mobility and enhance our city’s multimodal transportation capabilities. A renewed CARTA will be instrumental in meeting our goals for workforce development, sustainability and better urban design,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.