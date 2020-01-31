GMV Syncromatics selects new CEO

The company will be led by an executive with a successful track record in the technology industry.

Jan 31st, 2020
Gmv Syncromatics Ceo
GMV

Rich “Arch” Archuleta has been appointed as the CEO of GMV Syncromatics, where he will be the top executive for the company.

Archuleta is replacing Ian Sephton who, after seven years as CEO, will continue to serve on the board of directors. Archuleta is a highly accomplished technology executive. His 26-year HP career began in semiconductor research, and he soon gained a reputation as a strategic business leader. He re-booted HP’s notebook PC business, was subsequently named Mobile Computing’s “Person of the Year” and was launched into larger GM roles within HP.

Archuleta’s management roles at HP included product and operating responsibilities across multiple units of the $4-billion business, which employs 2,500 people worldwide.

In 2007, he was appointed CEO of Plastic Logic, a company he grew from 30 to 400 employees with a research office in Cambridge, a product development department in Silicon Valley, a display factory in Dresden and operations near Moscow. Afterwards, he worked as a consultant to diverse technological companies.

Archuleta boasts a strong grasp of technology solutions, an outstanding track record of strong customer relationships and a sterling market reputation. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an Executive Development Program Diploma from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Archuleta has also written book chapters, technical articles and patents. He has participated in numerous business and trade-press interviews (e.g. WSJ, NY Times, The Economist, Fortune, Forbes), on-camera television interviews (e.g. CNBC, Fox News), as well as panels at industry trade shows and conferences (including CES, Rutberg Wireless Influencers and Churchill Club).

For Archuleta, this new stage of his professional career represents an exciting opportunity to apply his experience and skills.

“I am thrilled to join the GMV Syncromatics team at a time when the company is expanding across the country,” he said. “As the company grows with new customers, products and employees, I believe we are well positioned to be the premier ITS provider in the United States.”

