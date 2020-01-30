CapMetro reaches one billion rides milestone

The agency has grown from providing nearly eight million rides in its first year of operation to providing more than 31 million rides in 2019.

Capital Metro
Jan 30th, 2020
Cap Metro
CapMetro

As Capital Metro (CapMetro) celebrates 35 years of service this year, it reached another major milestone: one billion rides.

This month, one of CapMetro’s customers got on board the bus and took what was CapMetro’s one billionth trip since its formation in 1985. A lot has changed since then. When CapMetro launched, it received about 225 buses from the city of Austin, Texas. Today, there are more than 540 vehicles out on the streets and rails. In CapMetro’s first full year of operation, it provided about 7.75 million rides. That number has grown to more than 31 million rides in 2019.

CapMetro says ridership has been on the rise for the past year and a half. By taking transit, the one billion customers have avoided adding the more than 445,000 tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that otherwise would’ve resulted if they’d driven alone in their cars. So, each additional rider who gets on a bus or train adds to CapMetro’s contribution to the battle against climate change. And, when Project Connect’s vision of an entire fleet of zero-emissions vehicles becomes a reality, that will increase exponentially.

More in Management
John Henry
John Henry joins APTA as CFO
Henry comes to APTA from Jefferson County, Ala., where he oversaw budget management, purchasing, revenue and economic/workforce development.
Jan 28th, 2020
Innotrans
InnoTrans announces Eurailpress career boost
The new career pitch format puts job candidates center stage.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hdr
HDR hires new transit-planning expert to bring new mobility outlook to the firm
Todd Hemingson has been chosen for the position.
Jan 27th, 2020
Lossan
LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency names new managing director
Donna DeMartino has been chosen for the role.
Jan 27th, 2020
L.A. Metro announces new executive appointments to its senior leadership team
The seven new hires will oversee system security and law enforcement, auditing, risk management and sustainability, among other things.
Jan 27th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
NY: Another subway honcho follows NYC Transit chief Andy Byford out the door
Pete Tomlin, who Byford poached from Toronto last year to modernize the subway's outdated signals, told transit officials he intends to leave, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Ken Lovett said Friday.
Jan 27th, 2020
GA: Gwinnett commission gets transit plan, will decide if it makes ballot
Whether voters get to cast their ballots this year on transit expansion in Gwinnett County is now up to county commissioners.
Jan 27th, 2020
CA: Bay Area traffic is terrible, so why are fewer people taking transit?
Ridership across the Bay Area’s public transportation systems fell by 5.2 percent between 2016 and 2018, according to a study from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, with the region’s residents taking 27.5 million fewer transit trips per year.
Jan 24th, 2020
Richards speaking at an event prior to her being named general manager of SEPTA.
PA: Leslie Richards has taken over as SEPTA's general manager. She's all ears.
Richards, who comes from a planning background, is passionate about a lot of things. She cares about equity and accessibility, community engagement, easing congestion, as well as the environment and sustainability.
Jan 24th, 2020
Byford, right, was well known for his ability to connect with and engage employees throughout the organization. He is shown shaking hands with Train Operator Cory Hodge, who operated the first train to stop at WTC Cortlandt subway station in September 2018.
Andy Byford resigns as president of NYCT
The news broke at an MTA Board meeting where Byford expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve New York.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Nj Gov Twitter
New Jersey Gov. celebrates milestone for latest class of NJ Transit locomotive engineers
The governor also announced the FY2021 budget proposal won’t include fare hikes for commuters.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Fta
FTA announces NOFO for FY2020 Low-No Program
Proposals will be accepted through March 17.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Lateefah Simon Bart Credit Lateefah Simonfacebook
CA: Lateefah Simon leads BART board on track to social justice
For years, Lateefah Simon was an ordinary transit rider -- the unflinching single mom who dropped her daughter off at 7 a.m. each weekday, then scrambled to catch a BART train. Now, she helps set an agenda for the regional rail system.
Jan 21st, 2020