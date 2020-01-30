MTA releases schedule of $8.8 billion on committed work to begin construction in 2020 from prior capital plans

The schedule for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) ongoing construction projects from the 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 capital plans has been released and is slated to begin in 2020 and 20221.
The announcement underscores the pace at which MTA construction work is ramping up on these programs while work is commencing under the record $51.5-billion 2020-24 Capital Program. The schedule, which MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber presented at the MTA Board meeting last week, was submitted to the legislature as MTA executives testified at a joint budget hearing of the New York Senate and Assembly Jan. 28.
“From day one my staff and I have been laser focused on getting projects scheduled, and delivering those projects better, faster and cheaper,” said Lieber. “We have a very aggressive schedule for 2020 and anticipate we will have committed more than 90 percent of funds from past capital programs by the end of this calendar year.”
The MTA anticipates committing $6.5 billion worth of prior plan capital program work in 2020 and $2.3 billion in 2021, which will effectively exhaust all resources from the 2010-14 and 2015-19 plans. These efforts will continue major priority efforts for the MTA, including signal modernization, new rolling stock and track repair work, increasing access and capacity at Penn Station and key investments in ADA accessibility projects across the system.
Major commitments scheduled for 2020
2020 First Quarter: $964.3 million
- Signal modernization on ACE Line
- Penn Station-33 St Corridor, Phase 1
- ADA accessibility at Livonia Av L
- Metro-North Harlem River Bridge
- 2020 Second Quarter: $2.546 million
- Penn Station-33rd Street Corridor, Phase 2
- ADA accessibility at four stations in the Bronx including 149 St-Grand Concourse A, 149 St-Grand Concourse 2 and 5, Tremont Av BD and Westchester Square-East Tremont Av. 6
- Elevator and escalator improvements at 11 stations
- Infrastructure repairs on the 2,3,4,5 line in Brooklyn
- New Elmont LIRR station
- New rolling stock
- LIRR train cars and service locomotives
- Work hybrid locomotives for NYCT
- Improvements to overhead rail power wires in western Queens in support of East Side Access and regional rail
2020 Third Quarter: $1.670 million
- ADA accessibility at 6 Av L
- ADA accessibility at 8 Av N (southbound)
- ADA accessibility at 14 St 1,2,3
- ADA accessibility at 14 St FM
- ADA accessibility at Queensboro Plaza 7NW
- ADA accessibility at Woodhaven Blvd. JZ
- Structural repairs on the 7 Line, including renewals at seven stations
- Sandy Repairs: rehabilitation of F Line's East River Tunnel (Rutgers Tube)
- LIRR signal modernization, Babylon to Patchogue
- Four station renewals on the JZ Line
2020 Fourth Quarter: $1.323 million
- Metro-North Penn Station Access
- ADA accessibility at 68 St-Hunter College 6, Bay Ridge-95 St R and Court Square G
- New substation at Canal St / 8 Av
- Second Avenue Subway Phase II (initial commitment)
- 45 new electric buses and electrification of six bus depots
- Sandy resiliency at West Side Yard and East River Tunnel
2021: $2.293 million
- Second Avenue Subway Phase II: Civil Work for new stations at 106th, 116th and 125th Streets
- Purchase 25 standard buses
- Planning for Metro-North Harlem Line Third Track
- LIRR Jamaica Capacity Improvements design support
- Sandy Mitigation: Long Island City Yard Perimeter Protection