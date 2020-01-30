MTA releases schedule of $8.8 billion on committed work to begin construction in 2020 from prior capital plans

The schedule for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) ongoing construction projects from the 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 capital plans has been released and is slated to begin in 2020 and 20221.

The announcement underscores the pace at which MTA construction work is ramping up on these programs while work is commencing under the record $51.5-billion 2020-24 Capital Program. The schedule, which MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber presented at the MTA Board meeting last week, was submitted to the legislature as MTA executives testified at a joint budget hearing of the New York Senate and Assembly Jan. 28.

“From day one my staff and I have been laser focused on getting projects scheduled, and delivering those projects better, faster and cheaper,” said Lieber. “We have a very aggressive schedule for 2020 and anticipate we will have committed more than 90 percent of funds from past capital programs by the end of this calendar year.”

The MTA anticipates committing $6.5 billion worth of prior plan capital program work in 2020 and $2.3 billion in 2021, which will effectively exhaust all resources from the 2010-14 and 2015-19 plans. These efforts will continue major priority efforts for the MTA, including signal modernization, new rolling stock and track repair work, increasing access and capacity at Penn Station and key investments in ADA accessibility projects across the system.

Major commitments scheduled for 2020

2020 First Quarter: $964.3 million

Signal modernization on ACE Line

Penn Station-33 St Corridor, Phase 1

ADA accessibility at Livonia Av L

Metro-North Harlem River Bridge

2020 Second Quarter: $2.546 million

Penn Station-33rd Street Corridor, Phase 2

ADA accessibility at four stations in the Bronx including 149 St-Grand Concourse A, 149 St-Grand Concourse 2 and 5, Tremont Av BD and Westchester Square-East Tremont Av. 6

Elevator and escalator improvements at 11 stations

Infrastructure repairs on the 2,3,4,5 line in Brooklyn

New Elmont LIRR station

New rolling stock

LIRR train cars and service locomotives

Work hybrid locomotives for NYCT

Improvements to overhead rail power wires in western Queens in support of East Side Access and regional rail

2020 Third Quarter: $1.670 million

ADA accessibility at 6 Av L

ADA accessibility at 8 Av N (southbound)

ADA accessibility at 14 St 1,2,3

ADA accessibility at 14 St FM

ADA accessibility at Queensboro Plaza 7NW

ADA accessibility at Woodhaven Blvd. JZ

Structural repairs on the 7 Line, including renewals at seven stations

Sandy Repairs: rehabilitation of F Line's East River Tunnel (Rutgers Tube)

LIRR signal modernization, Babylon to Patchogue

Four station renewals on the JZ Line

2020 Fourth Quarter: $1.323 million

Metro-North Penn Station Access

ADA accessibility at 68 St-Hunter College 6, Bay Ridge-95 St R and Court Square G

New substation at Canal St / 8 Av

Second Avenue Subway Phase II (initial commitment)

45 new electric buses and electrification of six bus depots

Sandy resiliency at West Side Yard and East River Tunnel

2021: $2.293 million