MTA releases schedule of $8.8 billion on committed work to begin construction in 2020 from prior capital plans

The Subway Station Accessibility projects and Metro-North to Penn Station Access lead to increase in pace of MTA construction activity coinciding with the start of the 2020-2024 Capital Program.

MTA Headquarters
Jan 30th, 2020
Mta Capital
MTA

The schedule for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) ongoing construction projects from the 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 capital plans has been released and is slated to begin in 2020 and 20221.

The announcement underscores the pace at which MTA construction work is ramping up on these programs while work is commencing under the record $51.5-billion 2020-24 Capital Program. The schedule, which MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber presented at the MTA Board meeting last week, was submitted to the legislature as MTA executives testified at a joint budget hearing of the New York Senate and Assembly Jan. 28.

“From day one my staff and I have been laser focused on getting projects scheduled, and delivering those projects better, faster and cheaper,” said Lieber. “We have a very aggressive schedule for 2020 and anticipate we will have committed more than 90 percent of funds from past capital programs by the end of this calendar year.”

The MTA anticipates committing $6.5 billion worth of prior plan capital program work in 2020 and $2.3 billion in 2021, which will effectively exhaust all resources from the 2010-14 and 2015-19 plans. These efforts will continue major priority efforts for the MTA, including signal modernization, new rolling stock and track repair work, increasing access and capacity at Penn Station and key investments in ADA accessibility projects across the system.

Major commitments scheduled for 2020

2020 First Quarter: $964.3 million

  • Signal modernization on ACE Line
  • Penn Station-33 St Corridor, Phase 1
  • ADA accessibility at Livonia Av L
  • Metro-North Harlem River Bridge
  • 2020 Second Quarter: $2.546 million
  • Penn Station-33rd Street Corridor, Phase 2
  • ADA accessibility at four stations in the Bronx including 149 St-Grand Concourse A, 149 St-Grand Concourse 2 and 5, Tremont Av BD and Westchester Square-East Tremont Av. 6
  • Elevator and escalator improvements at 11 stations
  • Infrastructure repairs on the 2,3,4,5 line in Brooklyn
  • New Elmont LIRR station
  • New rolling stock
  • LIRR train cars and service locomotives
  • Work hybrid locomotives for NYCT
  • Improvements to overhead rail power wires in western Queens in support of East Side Access and regional rail

 2020 Third Quarter: $1.670 million

  • ADA accessibility at 6 Av L
  • ADA accessibility at 8 Av N (southbound)
  • ADA accessibility at 14 St 1,2,3
  • ADA accessibility at 14 St FM
  • ADA accessibility at Queensboro Plaza 7NW
  • ADA accessibility at Woodhaven Blvd. JZ
  • Structural repairs on the 7 Line, including renewals at seven stations
  • Sandy Repairs: rehabilitation of F Line's East River Tunnel (Rutgers Tube)
  • LIRR signal modernization, Babylon to Patchogue
  • Four station renewals on the JZ Line

2020 Fourth Quarter: $1.323 million

  • Metro-North Penn Station Access
  • ADA accessibility at 68 St-Hunter College 6, Bay Ridge-95 St R and Court Square G
  • New substation at Canal St / 8 Av
  • Second Avenue Subway Phase II (initial commitment)
  • 45 new electric buses and electrification of six bus depots
  • Sandy resiliency at West Side Yard and East River Tunnel

2021: $2.293 million

  • Second Avenue Subway Phase II: Civil Work for new stations at 106th, 116th and 125th Streets
  • Purchase 25 standard buses
  • Planning for Metro-North Harlem Line Third Track
  • LIRR Jamaica Capacity Improvements design support
  • Sandy Mitigation: Long Island City Yard Perimeter Protection
More in Management
John Henry
John Henry joins APTA as CFO
Henry comes to APTA from Jefferson County, Ala., where he oversaw budget management, purchasing, revenue and economic/workforce development.
Jan 28th, 2020
Innotrans
InnoTrans announces Eurailpress career boost
The new career pitch format puts job candidates center stage.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hdr
HDR hires new transit-planning expert to bring new mobility outlook to the firm
Todd Hemingson has been chosen for the position.
Jan 27th, 2020
Lossan
LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency names new managing director
Donna DeMartino has been chosen for the role.
Jan 27th, 2020
L.A. Metro announces new executive appointments to its senior leadership team
The seven new hires will oversee system security and law enforcement, auditing, risk management and sustainability, among other things.
Jan 27th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
NY: Another subway honcho follows NYC Transit chief Andy Byford out the door
Pete Tomlin, who Byford poached from Toronto last year to modernize the subway's outdated signals, told transit officials he intends to leave, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Ken Lovett said Friday.
Jan 27th, 2020
GA: Gwinnett commission gets transit plan, will decide if it makes ballot
Whether voters get to cast their ballots this year on transit expansion in Gwinnett County is now up to county commissioners.
Jan 27th, 2020
CA: Bay Area traffic is terrible, so why are fewer people taking transit?
Ridership across the Bay Area’s public transportation systems fell by 5.2 percent between 2016 and 2018, according to a study from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, with the region’s residents taking 27.5 million fewer transit trips per year.
Jan 24th, 2020
Richards speaking at an event prior to her being named general manager of SEPTA.
PA: Leslie Richards has taken over as SEPTA's general manager. She's all ears.
Richards, who comes from a planning background, is passionate about a lot of things. She cares about equity and accessibility, community engagement, easing congestion, as well as the environment and sustainability.
Jan 24th, 2020
Byford, right, was well known for his ability to connect with and engage employees throughout the organization. He is shown shaking hands with Train Operator Cory Hodge, who operated the first train to stop at WTC Cortlandt subway station in September 2018.
Andy Byford resigns as president of NYCT
The news broke at an MTA Board meeting where Byford expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve New York.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Nj Gov Twitter
New Jersey Gov. celebrates milestone for latest class of NJ Transit locomotive engineers
The governor also announced the FY2021 budget proposal won’t include fare hikes for commuters.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Fta
FTA announces NOFO for FY2020 Low-No Program
Proposals will be accepted through March 17.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Lateefah Simon Bart Credit Lateefah Simonfacebook
CA: Lateefah Simon leads BART board on track to social justice
For years, Lateefah Simon was an ordinary transit rider -- the unflinching single mom who dropped her daughter off at 7 a.m. each weekday, then scrambled to catch a BART train. Now, she helps set an agenda for the regional rail system.
Jan 21st, 2020