InnoTrans announces Eurailpress career boost

Taking as its slogan "Your.Future." the InnoTrans Campus in Hall is presenting numerous informative and interactive formats for students and young professionals in search of a career in the mobility sector. The aim of the new career concept is to offer talented young people a platform where they can network and exchange views with startups, international companies and other decision-makers in this field.

One particular highlight of the new program for young professionals is the Eurailpress Career Boost which will take place on the Talent Stage at the Recruiting LAB Sept. 23 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The new recruiting format, organized in partnership with the trade magazine Eurailpress, gives five candidates each per category (Technical Careers, Engineers, IT Experts, Skilled Trades and Business Careers) a 90-second opportunity to introduce themselves to prospective employers. After each pitch employers can put three questions to a respective candidate.

”For the first time the innovative Eurailpress Career Boost gives you a chance to take center stage and make a proactive pitch to the industry in an altogether new format," said InnoTrans Director Kerstin Schulz. "Stand out from the crowd and take this opportunity at the InnoTrans Campus to make an impression on the mobility sector’s recruiters."

Manuel Bosch, head of Publishing at DVV Media Group, added, ”The Eurailpress Career Boost format turns the tables. Instead of companies advertising their jobs, talented young people can make their pitches to them. This is how we are making young professionals visible to the rail industry.“

Apply in March and pitch in September

From March 1 to July 31, the Eurailpress Career Boost invites entrants to submit their applications to www.eurailpress.de/careerboost. After the deadline, a Eurailpress panel will judge the entries and pick five candidates each per career category. The 25 chosen will be notified by the end of August and officially invited to InnoTrans in Berlin, where on Sept. 23, they will introduce themselves on the Talent Stage.

No separate applications from companies

Company talent scouts in search of suitable young professionals at the Eurailpress Career Boost need not make separate applications. They will be able to make direct contact with the candidates on at the Recruiting LAB at the InnoTrans Campus.