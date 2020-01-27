HDR hires new transit-planning expert to bring new mobility outlook to the firm

Todd Hemingson has been chosen for the position.

HDR
Jan 27th, 2020
Hdr
HDR

HDR has hired Todd Hemingson as a senior transit consultant, bringing experience and leadership in mobility issues to the firm.

A veteran of multiple transit agencies, he brings a deep understanding of client needs at agencies of all sizes. He most recently was executive vice president for planning and development at Capital Metro in Austin, Texas.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with organizations to plan and develop more livable communities,” Hemingson said. “New modes of mobility, technologies, apps and more are popping up every day. There are opportunities out there for clients to ramp up their capacity for change, and I’m excited to provide insights and guidance so they can make the best decisions for their communities.”

His career highlights include leading transit network redesign efforts at three different agencies and leading the planning and implementation of two new bus rapid transit lines funded by a federal grant. He also currently serves as the chairman for the Transportation Research Board research panel TCRP H-56, “Redesigning Public Transportation Networks for a New Mobility Future.”

“Todd is staying on the cutting edge in bringing innovation to the transit industry,” said Luke Olson, HDR’s central region transit director. “He’s perfectly suited for this new era that’s upon us and will help our clients navigate new, unknown markets.”

Hemingson’s extensive public sector experience gives him unique insights into the challenges and opportunities at public transit agencies, including navigating the internal, interagency, public and policy dialogues needed to advance programs and projects to implementation.

“Todd has a diverse range of experience and can relate to clients because he’s been in their position,” said South Central Transit Lead Laura Grams. “He will be able to help clients both large and small figure out how to meet their needs as efficiently as possible.”

