LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency names new managing director

Donna DeMartino has been chosen for the role.

Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency
Jan 27th, 2020
Lossan
LOSSAN

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency has named Donna DeMartino as the new managing director effective Jan. 27.

In addition to leading efforts to improve passenger rail ridership, reliability, coordination and safety along the LOSSAN rail corridor, DeMartino will oversee management and operations of the state-supported, Amtrak-operated Pacific Surfliner intercity passenger rail service, replacing Jennifer L. Bergener, who has led the agency since 2012. Bergener was recently named deputy CEO of the Orange County Transportation Authority.

The 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor covers a six-county coastal region in southern California and is the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States. The Pacific Surfliner is the busiest state-supported Amtrak route in the country, according to LOSSAN.   “I am confident Ms. DeMartino will effectively lead the LOSSAN Agency to meet our goals of increasing ridership, enhancing operational flexibility and ensuring safety for the millions of riders who depend on us each year,” said Al Murray, chairman of the LOSSAN Agency.

DeMartino’s appointment was unanimously approved by the executive committee and supported by the LOSSAN Board of Directors. She brings more than 30 years of demonstrated ability in delivering mission-critical projects, most recently serving as CEO of the San Joaquin Regional Transit District since 2001. She led the conversion of the entire Stockton Metropolitan Area fleet to all hybrid and electric buses. She also led the design and secured funding for important facility upgrades, including construction of a new Downtown Transit Center, a new Regional Transportation Center and several major passenger transfer locations. DeMartino began her career as a member of Sacramento Regional Transit’s light rail start up and operations team.

“The LOSSAN Agency continues to engage in exciting projects designed to meet the existing and growing demands for rail service in southern California,” said DeMartino. “I look forward to working with member agencies, stakeholders and the public to continue our efforts to improve and expand the Pacific Surfliner service.”  

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

