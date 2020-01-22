San Joaquin RTD appoints new CEO

Gloria Salazar was unanimously appointed to the position.

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD)
Jan 22nd, 2020
San Joaquin
San Joaquin RTD

Gloria Salazar has been unanimously appointed by the board of directors to serve as the CEO of the San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) following the retirement of long-standing CEO Donna DeMartino.

“RTD is in great hands under Ms. Salazar’s leadership,” said RTD’s Board Chair Gary Giovanetti.  “She has been a driving force behind many of RTD’s successful initiatives and has been a constant champion for our employees.  She has the full support of the board.”

Salazar assumes this role with more than 28 years of experience in the transit industry, including 18 years as San Joaquin RTD’s second in command. Salazar has built a strong management and employee team to support her as CEO. Over her tenure as deputy CEO and CFO, Salazar provided capable leadership over all aspects of San Joaquin RTD’s operations. 

“It’s an honor to serve RTD, our board, employees and customers,” said Salazar.  “I am very proud of what we have already accomplished, and we still have a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our service to the community. I believe in the abilities and commitment of our employees to make it happen and I will continue to work alongside them.”

Salazar’s business acumen has consistently delivered balanced budgets without San Joaquin RTD incurring long-term commercial debt. She has designed effective business processes, implemented robust systems and promoted fiscal responsibility among San Joaquin RTD employees. She was instrumental in the funding and building of long-term infrastructure projects, such as San Joaquin RTD’s Downtown Transit Center and Regional Transportation Center. 

Her leadership contributed greatly to San Joaquin RTD being recognized as the 2018 Outstanding System of the Year Award by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

In addition to her proven leadership, Salazar is a dynamic speaker who mentors employees and motivates others, including high school students. She relishes the opportunity to share her knowledge by teaching for the University of the Pacific and Willamette University’s Transit Management Certificate Program. Her passion to develop and encourage others was recognized with the John Lopez Inspirational Award, the highest honor given at San Joaquin RTD to an individual who inspires others and embodies the ideals of service and excellence.

Salazar was honored by the Central Valley Asian Chamber of Commerce in 2017 for breaking through the glass ceiling as a result of her leadership and community service. Born and raised in the Philippines, she finished her bachelor's degree in Accounting, magna cum laude. In 1987, she left behind a career as a Certified Public Accountant to come to the United States. She rose through the ranks at various firms while completing a master's in business administration, passing all parts of the Uniform CPA exam on the first sitting. She started her transit career at the Sacramento Regional Transit District and participated in several high-level transit study programs including Leadership APTA and two international mission studies.

