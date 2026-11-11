New Canadian Chamber of Commerce data shows economic growth from transit

According to new research from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Business Data Lab, public transit is a major driver of Canada's economy, supporting billions of dollars in economic activity and thousands of jobs. TransLink says that the Move Canada report reinforces the role transportation networks like itself play in connecting people to opportunity and keeping regional economies strong.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's research highlights the economic contribution of public transit across Canada:

C$65.6 billion (US$46 billion) in annual GDP supported by public transit.

More than 500,000 jobs supported across Canada annually.

More than C$3.50 (US$2.46) in economic output generated for every dollar spent on transit capital projects and operations.

For Metro Vancouver, the agency says the findings reinforce something that extends well beyond transit ridership: TransLink's network is part of what makes the regional economy work. It connects workers to jobs, businesses to customers and talent and growing communities to opportunity.

“Transit is essential economic infrastructure. It connects people to jobs, helps businesses reach the workforce they need and keeps our region moving,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Those benefits extend to everyone whether they take transit or not. Investing in reliable transit supports a stronger economy, and underinvestment carries a real cost in congestion, lost time and missed opportunities.”

TransLink's own economic impact research reinforces the importance of maintaining transit service locally. A 2024 study conducted by the agency found that significant service reductions would increase annual household costs by up to C$1,000 (US$702) and increase congestion by up to 20% across Metro Vancouver.

TransLink also says its role extends beyond public transit. Through investments in the major road network and regional bridges, TransLink says it also helps support the movement of people and goods that businesses across Metro Vancouver depend on.