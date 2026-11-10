USDOT awards COMTO $445,000 to support small transportation businesses

The U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization awarded the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) a $445,000 cooperative agreement to provide business development and capacity building support to hundreds of small businesses. Under the initiative, COMTO will host Region 2 Small Business Transportation Technical Assistance Center (SBTTAC), which serves the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virgina and West Virginia.

The initial cooperative agreement period runs from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, with the option to extend for two additional one-year periods, subject to funding availability and satisfactory performance.

“This partnership aligns with our mission of ensuring transportation and contracting serve all," said COMTO President and CEO April Rai," COMTO has a 55-year legacy of advocating for small business advancement in the multi-million-dollar transportation industry. We are grateful to the USDOT for recognizing our capacity to provide the level of support and technical assistance to guarantee our region's small businesses succeed."

According to COMTO, Region 2 SBTTAC will offer individualized business counseling and technical assistance to help small businesses improve procurement and financial readiness, obtain relevant certifications, develop business plans and marketing strategies and identify and pursue transportation contracting opportunities.

The SBTTAC will also connect businesses with capital and financing resources, including loans, bonding, lines of credit and working capital. COMTO says transportation-focused training will address procurement, contracting, financial management, bonding, safety, cybersecurity, digital interoperability and other relevant topics.

"When we invest in our small businesses, we bring jobs to residents, opportunity to communities and economic prosperity to American families," said SBTTAC Executive Director Dawn Tucker. "I am laser focused on making sure our center reaches small businesses in every corner of Region 2 from our rural communities to urban cities and tribal communities."